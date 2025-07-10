ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଭୂକମ୍ପରେ ଥରିଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ । ସକାଳୁ ସକାଳୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପର ଝଟକା । ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ପରେ ଭୟଭୀତ ହେଲେ ଲୋକେ । ବଖାଣିଲେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ସମୟର ଅନୁଭୂତି । ଜଣେ ଗାଡି ଚାଳକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଗାଡ଼ି ଜୋରରେ ଦୋହଲିଲା ମୁଁ ଡରିଗଲି ।

ସେପଟେ ୟୁପି ଗାଜିଆବାଦରେ ବି ଲାଗିଛି ଭୂକମ୍ପର ଝଟକା । ଜଣେ ଦୋକାନୀଙ୍କ କହିବା କଥା, ସେ ଦୋକାନରେ ଥିଲେ, କିଛି ସମୟ ପାଇଁ ଦୋକାନ ପୂରା ଦୋହଲିବାକୁ ଲାଗିଲା ଆଉ ସେ ଡରିଯାଇ ବାହାରକୁ ବାହାରି ଆସିଲେ । ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଆମେ ନିଦରୁ ଉଠିବା କ୍ଷଣି ହିଁ ଖଟ ସହ ଦୋହଲିବାକୁ ଲାଗିଲୁ ।

ହରିଆଣାର ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଭୂକମ୍ପ ନେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି- ଆମେ ବସିକି ଚା ପିଉଥିଲୁ, ମାଟି ଦୋହଲିଲା । ଆମେ ଡରିଯାଇ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ବାହାରକୁ ବାହାରି ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ କହିଲୁ । ସମସ୍ତେ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଅଛୁ ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଏନସିଆରକୁ ଲାଗିଛି ଭୂକମ୍ପର ଝଟକା । ବଡ ଧରଣର ଭୂକମ୍ପରେ ଦୋହଲିଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ  । ସକାଳୁ ସକାଳୁ ଥରିଲା ଭାରତର ରାଜଧାନୀ । ସକାଳ ୯ଟା ୪ରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ରିକ୍ଟର ସ୍କେଲରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପର ତୀବ୍ରତା ୪.୪ ରହିଛି ଏବଂ ଭୂକମ୍ପର କେନ୍ଦ୍ରସ୍ଥଳ ହରିଆଣାର ଝାଜର ରହିଛି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ନୋଏଡା ଏବଂ ଗାଜିଆବାଦରେ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଛି ଭକମ୍ପ । ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ସେକେଣ୍ଡ ଯାଏଁ ଥରିଛି ମାଟି, ସକାଳୁ ସକାଳୁ ଭୂକମ୍ପରେ ଭୟଭୀତ ଅଛନ୍ତି ଲୋକେ । 

