ଡେରାଡୁନ: ପୁଣି ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡରେ ପ୍ରଳୟ । ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଭୟଙ୍କର ରୂପ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏଥର ପ୍ରକୃତିର ତାଣ୍ଡବରେ କ୍ଷତି ସହିଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ରାଜଧାନୀ । ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରକୃତି ତାର ରୌଦ୍ର ରୂପ ଦେଖାଇଛି । ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ଦୋହଲିଯାଇଛି ଡେରାଡୁନ । ସହସ୍ତ୍ରଧାରା ନଦୀ ଫୁଲିବା କାରଣରୁ ସ୍ଥଳ ଭାଗକୁ ପାଣି ମାଡି ଆସିଛି । କାଦୁଅ ମିଶା ପାଣି ସହ ପଥର ଘରେ, ଦୋକାନରେ ଧସେଇ ପଶିଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: River Sahastradhara flooded due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night. Debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops. pic.twitter.com/f4WoAOWleP — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ତେବେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ନଦୀରେ ବନ୍ୟା ଆସିବା ଫଳରେ ସହର ଭାସିଛି । ଦୋକାନ ବୁଡିଛି, ମନ୍ଦିର ବି ପାଣି ଘେରରରେ ରହିଛି । ପାଣିରେ ୨ ଜଣ ଭାସି ଯାଇ ନିଖୋଜ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାମ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been in spate since this morning, causing water to reach the highway. Three people stranded in the river were rescued by the SDRF team, while several vehicles remain stuck in the water: SDRF



(Video Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/iOWiF1Wnxh — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ସେପଟେ ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ପରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଭାଗା ନଦୀ ହଠାତ୍ ଫୁଲି ଉଠିଛି । ନଦୀର ପାଣି ଏନଏଚ ଯାଏଁ ମାଡି ଆସିଛି । ନଦୀ ଭିତରେ ୩ ଜଣ ଫସିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ନଦୀରେ ଅନେକ ଗାଡ଼ି ଫସି ରହିଛି । ଡେରାଡୁନରେ ଏଭଳି ସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସମସ୍ତ ସ୍କୁଲ କଲେଜକୁ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Tamsa river in full spate as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun.



1-2 feet of debris has accumulated in the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shivalinga complex, and there has been a lot of damage in the temple premises. pic.twitter.com/jR8AiTp7EA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ତମସା ନଦୀ ବି ଫୁଲିଛି । ଯାହା ପ୍ରଭାବ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଭାବେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ପାଣି ପାଟିରେ ମନ୍ଦିର ରହିଛି । ଟପକେଶ୍ବର ମହାଦେବ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ୨ ଫୁଟର ମଇଳା ପାଣଇ ଜମିବା ସହ ଅନେକ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ହୋଇଛି ।