ଡେରାଡୁନ: ପୁଣି ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡରେ ପ୍ରଳୟ । ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଭୟଙ୍କର ରୂପ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏଥର ପ୍ରକୃତିର ତାଣ୍ଡବରେ କ୍ଷତି ସହିଛି ରାଜ୍ୟର ରାଜଧାନୀ । ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରକୃତି ତାର ରୌଦ୍ର ରୂପ ଦେଖାଇଛି । ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ଦୋହଲିଯାଇଛି ଡେରାଡୁନ । ସହସ୍ତ୍ରଧାରା ନଦୀ ଫୁଲିବା କାରଣରୁ ସ୍ଥଳ ଭାଗକୁ ପାଣି ମାଡି ଆସିଛି । କାଦୁଅ ମିଶା ପାଣି ସହ ପଥର ଘରେ, ଦୋକାନରେ ଧସେଇ ପଶିଛି ।

ତେବେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ନଦୀରେ ବନ୍ୟା ଆସିବା ଫଳରେ ସହର ଭାସିଛି । ଦୋକାନ ବୁଡିଛି, ମନ୍ଦିର ବି ପାଣି ଘେରରରେ ରହିଛି । ପାଣିରେ ୨ ଜଣ ଭାସି ଯାଇ ନିଖୋଜ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାମ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । 

ସେପଟେ ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ପରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଭାଗା ନଦୀ ହଠାତ୍ ଫୁଲି ଉଠିଛି । ନଦୀର ପାଣି ଏନଏଚ ଯାଏଁ ମାଡି ଆସିଛି । ନଦୀ ଭିତରେ ୩ ଜଣ ଫସିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ନଦୀରେ ଅନେକ ଗାଡ଼ି ଫସି ରହିଛି । ଡେରାଡୁନରେ ଏଭଳି ସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସମସ୍ତ ସ୍କୁଲ କଲେଜକୁ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । 

ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ତମସା ନଦୀ ବି ଫୁଲିଛି । ଯାହା ପ୍ରଭାବ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଭାବେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ପାଣି ପାଟିରେ ମନ୍ଦିର ରହିଛି । ଟପକେଶ୍ବର ମହାଦେବ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ୨ ଫୁଟର ମଇଳା ପାଣଇ ଜମିବା ସହ ଅନେକ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ହୋଇଛି । 