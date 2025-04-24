ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପହଲଗାମ୍ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ନେଇ ଆସିଲା ସବୁଠାରୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଖବର । ସୁରକ୍ଷାରେ ତ୍ରୁଟି ନେଇ ମାନିଲେ ସରକାର । ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକରେ ଅମିତ ଶାହ କହିଛନ୍ତି ସୁରକ୍ଷାରେ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବେ ତ୍ରୁଟି ରହିଛି, ସବୁକିଛି ଯଦି ଠିକ୍ ଥାନ୍ତା ତାହାଲେ ଆଜି ଆମେ ଏଠି କଣ ପାଇଁ ବୈଠକ କରୁଥାନ୍ତେ ।

#WATCH | Delhi: After the all-party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The meeting went very well, and in fact, all the political leaders unanimously supported the action taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) with regard to Pakistan. The Government made it… pic.twitter.com/6zdywpSoct — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

ପହେଲଗାମ୍ ହମଲା ପରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ବାରମ୍ବାର ଗୁଇନ୍ଦାର ଭୂମିକା ନେଇ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଜି ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକରେ ରାହୁଲ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଗୁଇନ୍ଦା କଣ କରୁଥିଲା ? ସିଆରପିଏଫ ଏବଂ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳ କେଉଁଠି ଥିଲା ବୋଲି ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ କରିବା ପରେ ଶାହ ଏମିତି ଉତ୍ତର ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

#WATCH | Delhi: After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "It is very important for PM Modi to be present in such an important meeting because the decision taken by PM Modi is final... How did the… pic.twitter.com/NemPBdzXDN — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

ତେବେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ ସାଧାରଣତଃ ଜୁନ୍ ମାସରେ ଅମରନାଥ ଯାତ୍ରା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ରାସ୍ତା ଖୋଲା ଯାଇଥାଏ । କାରଣ ଅମରନାଥ ଯାତ୍ରାର ତୀର୍ଥଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏହି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ବିଶ୍ରାମ ନିଅନ୍ତି । ମାତ୍ର ଏଥର ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଟୁର୍ ଅପରେଟରମାନେ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ନ ଜଣାଇ ସେଠାରେ ବୁକିଂ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୦ ତାରିଖରୁ ପର୍ୟ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ସେଠାକୁ ନେବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନକୁ ଏ ବିଷୟରେ ଅବଗତ କରାଯାଇନଥିବାରୁ ସେଠାରେ ସେନା ନିୟୋଜିତ କରାଯାଇ ନଥିଲା। କାରଣ ଏହି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ଜୁନ୍ ମାସରେ ସେନା ନିୟୋଜିତ ହୁଅନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ଏହାର ଫାଇଦା ନେଇ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେପଟେ ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକ ପରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଯାହା ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେବ ସମସ୍ତେ ତାକୁ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ବୈଠକ ପରେ ନେତା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମାନେ ମତ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।