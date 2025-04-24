ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପହଲଗାମ୍ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ନେଇ ଆସିଲା ସବୁଠାରୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଖବର । ସୁରକ୍ଷାରେ ତ୍ରୁଟି ନେଇ ମାନିଲେ ସରକାର । ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକରେ ଅମିତ ଶାହ କହିଛନ୍ତି ସୁରକ୍ଷାରେ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ଭାବେ ତ୍ରୁଟି ରହିଛି, ସବୁକିଛି ଯଦି ଠିକ୍ ଥାନ୍ତା ତାହାଲେ ଆଜି ଆମେ ଏଠି କଣ ପାଇଁ ବୈଠକ କରୁଥାନ୍ତେ । 

Advertisment

ପହେଲଗାମ୍ ହମଲା ପରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ବାରମ୍ବାର ଗୁଇନ୍ଦାର ଭୂମିକା ନେଇ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଜି ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକରେ ରାହୁଲ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଗୁଇନ୍ଦା କଣ କରୁଥିଲା ? ସିଆରପିଏଫ ଏବଂ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳ କେଉଁଠି ଥିଲା ବୋଲି ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ କରିବା ପରେ ଶାହ ଏମିତି ଉତ୍ତର ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । 

ତେବେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ ସାଧାରଣତଃ ଜୁନ୍ ମାସରେ ଅମରନାଥ ଯାତ୍ରା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ରାସ୍ତା ଖୋଲା ଯାଇଥାଏ । କାରଣ ଅମରନାଥ ଯାତ୍ରାର ତୀର୍ଥଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏହି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ବିଶ୍ରାମ ନିଅନ୍ତି । ମାତ୍ର ଏଥର ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଟୁର୍ ଅପରେଟରମାନେ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ନ ଜଣାଇ ସେଠାରେ ବୁକିଂ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୦ ତାରିଖରୁ ପର୍ୟ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ସେଠାକୁ ନେବା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନକୁ ଏ ବିଷୟରେ ଅବଗତ କରାଯାଇନଥିବାରୁ ସେଠାରେ ସେନା ନିୟୋଜିତ କରାଯାଇ ନଥିଲା। କାରଣ ଏହି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପ୍ରତିବର୍ଷ ଜୁନ୍ ମାସରେ ସେନା ନିୟୋଜିତ ହୁଅନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ଏହାର ଫାଇଦା ନେଇ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେପଟେ ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକ ପରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଯାହା ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେବ ସମସ୍ତେ ତାକୁ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ବୈଠକ ପରେ ନେତା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମାନେ ମତ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । 