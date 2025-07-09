କୋଲକାତା: ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିଲେ ବସ୍ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର । ବସ୍ ଗଡିବା ଆଗରୁ ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିଛନ୍ତି ସମସ୍ତ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର । କଥାଟା ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ଟିକେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଲାଗୁଥାଇପାରେ । କାରଣ ହେଲମେଟ୍ ତ କେବଳ ବାଇକ୍ କିମ୍ବା ସ୍କୁଟି ଚଳାଇଲେ ପିନ୍ଧନ୍ତି ହେଲେ ବସ୍ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ସିଟ୍ ବେଲ୍ଟ ନଲଗାଇ ହେଲମେଟ୍ କାହିଁକି ପିନ୍ଧିଲେ ।

ଆଜ୍ଞା ! ନିଜ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିଛନ୍ତି ବସ୍ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର । ଆଜି ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ଭାରତ ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅଘଟଣ ଏଡାଇବାକୁ କିମ୍ବା କେଉଁ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ସ୍ଥଳ ଦେଇ ଗଲାବେଳେ ମାରପିଟ, ଢେଲା ପଥର ମାଡରୁ ଆତ୍ମସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଏଭଳି ଅଭିନବ ଢଙ୍ଗ ଆପଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ବସ୍ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ।

#WATCH | West Bengal | Drivers of state-run buses in Siliguri wear helmets as a measure of precaution, as 10 central trade unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' against the central government's policies

ତେବେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ସିଲିଗୁଡ଼ିରେ ବସ୍ ଚାଳକମାନେ ଏମିତି ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟ ଭିତରେ ଗାଡ଼ି ଚଳାଉଥିବା ଏହି ଚାଳକମାନେ ନିଜ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିଛନ୍ତି ।

#WATCH | Kolkata | Heavy police force deployed near Jadavpur 8B bus stand and bus drivers wear helmets for protection as private and state-run buses operate in Jadavpur despite the 'Bharat Bandh'.

The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by 10 central trade unions, alleging that the…



The 'Bharat Bandh' has been called by 10 central trade unions, alleging that the… pic.twitter.com/6iUcOwjLm2 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

ସେପଟେ ଆଜି ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ଭାରତ ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଅଲ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଟ୍ରେଡ୍ ୟୁନିଅନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଚାଲିଛି ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ଧାରଣା । ଧର୍ମଘଟ ପାଇଁ ରାସ୍ତାକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଛନ୍ତି ଦେଶର ୨୫ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଶ୍ରମିକ । ଏଥିରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଙ୍ଗ, ବୀମା, ଡାକ ସେବା ଠାରୁ କୋଇଲା ଖଣିରେ କାମ କରୁଥିବା ଶ୍ରମିକ ସାମିଲ । ୧୦ଟି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଟ୍ରେଡ ୟୁନିଅନର ମିଳିତ ମଞ୍ଚ ଏହାକୁ ‘ଭାରତ ବନ୍ଦ’ର ଡାକରା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ୟୁନିଅନ ସଂଘ କହିଛି, ସରକାର ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଦାବିକୁ ଅଣଦେଖା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ କର୍ପୋରେଟ ସ୍ବାର୍ଥକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।