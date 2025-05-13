ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଲା ସିବିଏସଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ । ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ । ଦ୍ବାଦଶରେ ପାସ ହାର ୮୮.୩୯ ପ୍ରତିଶତ । ସମସ୍ତ ବିଭାଗରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ । ପୁଅଙ୍କୁ ପଛରେ ପକାଇଲେ ଝିଅ । ୯୧% ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଝିଅ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ଉତ୍ତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declares Class XII results.



CBSE Class 12 results: 88.39% of students pass the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.41% since last year.



Girls outshine boys by over 5.94% points; over 91% girls passed the exam.