ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଲା ସିବିଏସଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ । ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ । ଦ୍ବାଦଶରେ ପାସ ହାର ୮୮.୩୯ ପ୍ରତିଶତ । ସମସ୍ତ ବିଭାଗରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ । ପୁଅଙ୍କୁ ପଛରେ ପକାଇଲେ ଝିଅ । ୯୧% ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଝିଅ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ଉତ୍ତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ତେବେ www.cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in ରେ ରେଜଲ୍ଟ ଦେଖି ପାରିବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । results.cbse.nic.inରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ଦଶମ ଏବଂ ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ରେ ମୋଟ ୪୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେଇଥିଲେ। ଦଶମ ରେ ୨୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୨ ହଜାର ଏବଂ ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ୧୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୮ ହଜାର ପରିକ୍ଷାର୍ଥୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।