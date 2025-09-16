ଡେରାଡୁନ: ଆକାଶରେ ମେଘ ଦେଖିଲେ ଡରୁଛି ଡେରାଡୁନ । କାରଣ ବିଗତ ଦିନରେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ଯେଉଁ ପ୍ରଳୟ ଦେଖିଲାଣି ଆଉ ଏବେ ପୁଣି ପ୍ରକୃତିର ତାଣ୍ଡବଲୀଳାକୁ ଦେଖି ଡେରାଡୁନ ଛାତିରେ ଛନକା ପଶିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡରେ ବିପତ୍ତି ପରେ ବିପତ୍ତି ଦେଖି ଆର୍ତ୍ତଚିତ୍କାର କରୁଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀ ।

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area.



A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of ​​Dehradun district. pic.twitter.com/FGXfawH0GZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ତେବେ ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷାରେ ବେହାଲ ହୋଇଛି ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡର ଡେରାଡୁନ ସହର । ବନ୍ୟା ଓ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନରେ ଦୁଇଜଣ ନିଖୋଜ ହୋଇଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଡେରାଡୁନରେ ପ୍ରବଳରୁ ଅତି ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଲାଗିରହିଥିବାରୁ ସହସ୍ତ୍ରଧାରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ହୋଇଛି । ଏସ୍‌ଡିଆର୍‌ଏଫ୍ ଓ ଏନ୍‌ଡିଆର୍‌ଏଫ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଅଭିଯାନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସତର୍କତା ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Sahastradhara has led to heavy flooding; visuals show cars buried in debris.



People shift to safer places as floods triggered by the heavy rainfall cause severe damage to their houses. pic.twitter.com/0nMZf2qUCz — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଅନେକ ସ୍ଥାନରେ କାର୍‌ ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କିଛି ଦୋକାନଘର ବି ଭାସି ଯାଇଛି । ସୋମବାର ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଟପକେଶ୍ବର ମହାଦେବ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପାଣି ଭରିରହିଛି। ତମ୍‌ସା ନଦୀରେ ଜଳସ୍ତର ବଢ଼ିବା ଯୋଗୁଁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପାଣିରେ ବୁଡ଼ି ରହିଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: River Sahastradhara flooded due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night. Debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops. pic.twitter.com/f4WoAOWleP — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ପ୍ରକୃତିର ପ୍ରଳୟ ପରେ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବୁଲୁଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ଯମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୁଷ୍କର ସିଂହ ଧାମୀ । ସହସ୍ତ୍ରଧାରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ୧୦୦ ମିଟର ଯାଏଁ ରାସ୍ତା ଧୋଇଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଉକ୍ତ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ସେପଟେ ପାଣି ଘେରରେ ଫସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଏବଂ ପାଣିର ପ୍ରଖର ବେଗରେ ଡେରାଡୁନ-ହରିଦ୍ବାର ଏନଏଚ ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଛି । ଡେଣ୍ଟାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ବ୍ରିଜ୍ ବି ଭାସି ଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been in spate since this morning, causing water to reach the highway. Three people stranded in the river were rescued by the SDRF team, while several vehicles remain stuck in the water: SDRF



(Video Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/iOWiF1Wnxh — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ତେବେ ଗତକାଲି ରାତିରେ କେତେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଥିବା ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା- ବଖାଣିଛନ୍ତି ଜଣେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକ । ରାତି ୧୦ଟା ପାଖାପାଖି ୨ଟି ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ଫଳରେ ସ୍ଥିତି ଭୟଙ୍କର ହୋଇଛି । ଚାରିଆଡେ ଛାରଖାର ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ସଡ଼କ ଧୋଇଯାଇଛି, ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି । ହୋଟେଲ, ଦୋକାନ ଦବି ଯାଇଛି । ୪ରୁ ୫ ଜଣ ଆବର୍ଜନା ତଳେ ଫସି ରହିଥିବା ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A local says, "Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." https://t.co/VyNxOcWDc3pic.twitter.com/7R9FL4MsiB — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

ସେପଟେ ଟପକେଶ୍ବର ମହାଦେବ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଜଳ ପ୍ରଳୟ ପରେ କେମିତି ଅଛି ସ୍ଥିତି ଏବଂ ପାଣି ଆସିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥିତି କେମିତି ଥିଲା କହିଛନ୍ତି ସେଠାରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଜଣେ ସାଧୁ । ତାଙ୍କ କହିବା ଅନୁସାରେ ଭୋର ୪ଟାରୁ ସାଢେ ୪ଟା ଭିତରେ ଗୁମ୍ଫା ଭିତରକୁ ପାଣି ପଶିଗଲା । ୧୦ରୁ ୧୨ ଫୁଟ୍ ଯାଏଁ ପାଣି ଭରିଗଲା । ଶିବଲିଙ୍ଗ ବି ପାଣି ଘେରରେ ରହିଛି । ପାଣି ଛାଡିଲେ ଜଣା ପଡିବ କେତେ କଣ କ୍ଷତି ହୋଇଛି । ସ୍ଥିତି ପୂରା ଗମ୍ଭୀର । ରାତିର ଅନ୍ଧାର ଭିତରେ ଆମେ ଦଉଡି ଧରି ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ଆସିଛୁ । ସବୁ ମହାଦେବଙ୍କ କୃପାରୁ ଭଲରେ ଅଛୁ ।