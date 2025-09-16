ଡେରାଡୁନ: ଆକାଶରେ ମେଘ ଦେଖିଲେ ଡରୁଛି ଡେରାଡୁନ । କାରଣ ବିଗତ ଦିନରେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ଯେଉଁ ପ୍ରଳୟ ଦେଖିଲାଣି ଆଉ ଏବେ ପୁଣି ପ୍ରକୃତିର ତାଣ୍ଡବଲୀଳାକୁ ଦେଖି ଡେରାଡୁନ ଛାତିରେ ଛନକା ପଶିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡରେ ବିପତ୍ତି ପରେ ବିପତ୍ତି ଦେଖି ଆର୍ତ୍ତଚିତ୍କାର କରୁଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀ ।

ତେବେ ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷାରେ ବେହାଲ ହୋଇଛି ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡର ଡେରାଡୁନ ସହର । ବନ୍ୟା ଓ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନରେ ଦୁଇଜଣ ନିଖୋଜ ହୋଇଯାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଡେରାଡୁନରେ ପ୍ରବଳରୁ ଅତି ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଲାଗିରହିଥିବାରୁ ସହସ୍ତ୍ରଧାରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ହୋଇଛି । ଏସ୍‌ଡିଆର୍‌ଏଫ୍ ଓ ଏନ୍‌ଡିଆର୍‌ଏଫ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଅଭିଯାନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସତର୍କତା ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି ।  

ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଅନେକ ସ୍ଥାନରେ କାର୍‌ ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କିଛି ଦୋକାନଘର ବି ଭାସି ଯାଇଛି । ସୋମବାର ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଟପକେଶ୍ବର ମହାଦେବ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପାଣି ଭରିରହିଛି। ତମ୍‌ସା ନଦୀରେ ଜଳସ୍ତର ବଢ଼ିବା ଯୋଗୁଁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପାଣିରେ ବୁଡ଼ି ରହିଛି ।

ପ୍ରକୃତିର ପ୍ରଳୟ ପରେ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବୁଲୁଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ଯମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୁଷ୍କର ସିଂହ ଧାମୀ । ସହସ୍ତ୍ରଧାରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ୧୦୦ ମିଟର ଯାଏଁ ରାସ୍ତା ଧୋଇଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଉକ୍ତ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ସେପଟେ ପାଣି ଘେରରେ ଫସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଏବଂ ପାଣିର ପ୍ରଖର ବେଗରେ ଡେରାଡୁନ-ହରିଦ୍ବାର ଏନଏଚ ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଛି । ଡେଣ୍ଟାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ବ୍ରିଜ୍ ବି ଭାସି ଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । 

ତେବେ ଗତକାଲି ରାତିରେ କେତେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଥିବା ବାଦଲଫଟା ବର୍ଷା- ବଖାଣିଛନ୍ତି ଜଣେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକ । ରାତି ୧୦ଟା ପାଖାପାଖି ୨ଟି ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ହେବା ଫଳରେ ସ୍ଥିତି ଭୟଙ୍କର ହୋଇଛି । ଚାରିଆଡେ ଛାରଖାର ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ସଡ଼କ ଧୋଇଯାଇଛି, ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି । ହୋଟେଲ, ଦୋକାନ ଦବି ଯାଇଛି । ୪ରୁ ୫ ଜଣ ଆବର୍ଜନା ତଳେ ଫସି ରହିଥିବା ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେପଟେ ଟପକେଶ୍ବର ମହାଦେବ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଜଳ ପ୍ରଳୟ ପରେ କେମିତି ଅଛି ସ୍ଥିତି ଏବଂ ପାଣି ଆସିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥିତି କେମିତି ଥିଲା କହିଛନ୍ତି ସେଠାରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଜଣେ ସାଧୁ । ତାଙ୍କ କହିବା ଅନୁସାରେ ଭୋର ୪ଟାରୁ ସାଢେ ୪ଟା ଭିତରେ ଗୁମ୍ଫା ଭିତରକୁ ପାଣି ପଶିଗଲା । ୧୦ରୁ ୧୨ ଫୁଟ୍ ଯାଏଁ ପାଣି ଭରିଗଲା । ଶିବଲିଙ୍ଗ ବି ପାଣି ଘେରରେ ରହିଛି । ପାଣି ଛାଡିଲେ ଜଣା ପଡିବ କେତେ କଣ କ୍ଷତି ହୋଇଛି । ସ୍ଥିତି ପୂରା ଗମ୍ଭୀର । ରାତିର ଅନ୍ଧାର ଭିତରେ ଆମେ ଦଉଡି ଧରି ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ଆସିଛୁ । ସବୁ ମହାଦେବଙ୍କ କୃପାରୁ ଭଲରେ ଅଛୁ । 