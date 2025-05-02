ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବର୍ଷାରେ ବେହାଲ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଜନ ଜୀବନ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ  କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ କୁଆପଥର ମା଼ରେ ଘରଦ୍ବାରା ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଯାଇଛି ।  ତଳିଆ ଅଂଚଳରେୱ ଉବୁଟୁବୁ ପାଣି ।  ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପାଣି ଜମି ରହିବା କାରଣରୁ ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖା ଦେଇଛି । ଯାହା ଫଲରେ ଲୋକ ନାହିଁ ନଥିବା ଅସୁବିଧାର ସାମ୍ନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ଏତିକି ବେଳେ ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡ ଜିରୋରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଖୋଦ୍ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରେଖା ଗୁପ୍ତା ।

ପାଣି ଜମିଥିବା ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ନିଜେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯାଇ ସ୍ଥିତିର ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିବା ସହ ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମାଧାନ କେମିତି ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ହୋଇପାରିବ ସେନେଇ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହାର ସ୍ଥାୟୀ ସମାଧାନ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ ସରକାର ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରୁଛି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ରେଖା ।

ତେବେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ହେବା ପୂର୍ବ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ରୋଗ, ଯାହାର ନିରାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ସମୟ ଲାଗିବ କହି ଆପ୍ ସରକାରକୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ସେପଟେ ରେଖା ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରବେଶ ବର୍ମା ମଧ୍ୟ ସକାଳେ ସକାଳେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ବୁଲି ସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି । 

 