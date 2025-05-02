ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବର୍ଷାରେ ବେହାଲ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଜନ ଜୀବନ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ କୁଆପଥର ମା଼ରେ ଘରଦ୍ବାରା ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଯାଇଛି । ତଳିଆ ଅଂଚଳରେୱ ଉବୁଟୁବୁ ପାଣି । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପାଣି ଜମି ରହିବା କାରଣରୁ ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖା ଦେଇଛି । ଯାହା ଫଲରେ ଲୋକ ନାହିଁ ନଥିବା ଅସୁବିଧାର ସାମ୍ନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ଏତିକି ବେଳେ ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡ ଜିରୋରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଖୋଦ୍ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରେଖା ଗୁପ୍ତା ।

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tweets, "Today, I inspected the situation of waterlogging in various areas of Delhi, including Majnu ka Tila, due to rain. I am personally present on the ground with the concerned officials to resolve this problem. Clear instructions were given to all… pic.twitter.com/XJVu4LyjtN

ପାଣି ଜମିଥିବା ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ନିଜେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯାଇ ସ୍ଥିତିର ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିବା ସହ ଜଳବନ୍ଦୀ ସମସ୍ୟାର ସମାଧାନ କେମିତି ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ହୋଇପାରିବ ସେନେଇ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହାର ସ୍ଥାୟୀ ସମାଧାନ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ ସରକାର ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରୁଛି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ରେଖା ।

#WATCH | On the waterlogging situation in parts of Delhi following heavy rainfall, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "...This disease, which we have got from the previous government, will take time to be cured, and today the Chief Minister of Delhi herself is passing through those roads… pic.twitter.com/nhWQL4oFeV