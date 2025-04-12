ଭୋପାଳ: ପବିତ୍ର ହନୁମାନ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ପାଇଁ ସାରା ଦେଶ ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ । ସବୁଠି ସଙ୍କଟ ମୋଚକଙ୍କ ନାମ ସଂକୀର୍ତ୍ତନ । ମହାବୀରଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଗାଁରୁ ସହର ସବୁଠି ପୂଜାର୍ଚ୍ଚନା, ଉତ୍ସାହ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।

Advertisment

ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଗହଳି ଲାଗିଛି । ଦେଶର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରୁ ଚିତ୍ର ଆସୁଛି । ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରେ ମହାବୀରଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀକୁ ଧୂମଧାମରେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଉଛି । 

ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ଜୟପୁରରେ ମହାବୀରଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଗହଳି ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ସେହିପରି ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା କରାଯାଇଛି । 