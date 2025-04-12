ଭୋପାଳ: ପବିତ୍ର ହନୁମାନ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ପାଇଁ ସାରା ଦେଶ ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ । ସବୁଠି ସଙ୍କଟ ମୋଚକଙ୍କ ନାମ ସଂକୀର୍ତ୍ତନ । ମହାବୀରଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଗାଁରୁ ସହର ସବୁଠି ପୂଜାର୍ଚ୍ଚନା, ଉତ୍ସାହ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Devotees offer prayers at the Gowliguda Ram Mandir on the occasion of #HanumanJayanti— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025
Preparations are also being made for the Shobha Yatra, which will start from the Gowliguda Ram Mandir and proceed towards Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/yrAsWlbTUy
ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଗହଳି ଲାଗିଛି । ଦେଶର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରୁ ଚିତ୍ର ଆସୁଛି । ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରେ ମହାବୀରଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀକୁ ଧୂମଧାମରେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଉଛି ।
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Devotees offer prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Jaipur on the occasion of #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/JpvlcE601f— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025
ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ଜୟପୁରରେ ମହାବୀରଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଗହଳି ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ସେହିପରି ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା କରାଯାଇଛି ।
#WATCH | Varanasi | Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai takes part in a shobha yatra on the occasion of #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/PkJvbijpTP— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025