ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିପଡ଼ିଲା ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବସ୍ । ସିନ୍ଧ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସି ପଡ଼ିଲା ବସ୍ । ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ଏକ ବୁଲାଣି ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏଭଳି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଛି । ତେବେ ବସଟି ନଦୀକୁ ସିଧା ଖସି ଯିବା ଫଳରେ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟର କଥା ବସଟି ଖାଲି ଥିଲା, ସେଥିରେ କୌଣସି ଯବାନ ଯାଉନଥିଲେ । ଆଇଟିବିପି ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ବସଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । 

ତେବେ ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରର ଗାନ୍ଦରବାଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର କୁଲ୍ଲନ ଠାରେ ସିନ୍ଧ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିପଡିଛି ବସ୍ । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ଏଭଳି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣେ ଅଧିକାରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଚାଳକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । 

ସେପଟେ ବସ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସ୍ତରରେ କୁହାଯାଉଥିଲା କି ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯିବା ବେଳେ ନଦୀକୁ ବସ୍ ଖସିପଡିଛି । ମାତ୍ର ଗାନ୍ଦରବାଲ ପୋଲିସ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଖାଲି ବସ୍ ଯାଉଥିବା ନେଇ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ନଦୀ ଭିତରେ ବସଟି ଭାସୁଛି ଓ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । 