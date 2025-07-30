ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିପଡ଼ିଲା ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବସ୍ । ସିନ୍ଧ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସି ପଡ଼ିଲା ବସ୍ । ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ଏକ ବୁଲାଣି ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏଭଳି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଛି । ତେବେ ବସଟି ନଦୀକୁ ସିଧା ଖସି ଯିବା ଫଳରେ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟର କଥା ବସଟି ଖାଲି ଥିଲା, ସେଥିରେ କୌଣସି ଯବାନ ଯାଉନଥିଲେ । ଆଇଟିବିପି ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ବସଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।

#WATCH | Ganderbal, J&K | An ITBP bus was on its way to carry the troops when it slipped into the river. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, is now stable. NDRF, SDRF and the police are rescuing the bus. Fortunately, a major incident was averted as there were no troops in… pic.twitter.com/tNsHJUoON2 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025

ତେବେ ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରର ଗାନ୍ଦରବାଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର କୁଲ୍ଲନ ଠାରେ ସିନ୍ଧ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିପଡିଛି ବସ୍ । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ଏଭଳି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣେ ଅଧିକାରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଚାଳକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

During wee hours, at Resin Kullan, Ganderbal, one empty Bus earmarked for ferrying troops of ITBP, while negotiating a curve, slipped into river Sind. Driver met minor injuries and is stable.#SSPGanderbal.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice — Ganderbal Police (@Gbl_Police) July 30, 2025

ସେପଟେ ବସ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସ୍ତରରେ କୁହାଯାଉଥିଲା କି ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯିବା ବେଳେ ନଦୀକୁ ବସ୍ ଖସିପଡିଛି । ମାତ୍ର ଗାନ୍ଦରବାଲ ପୋଲିସ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଖାଲି ବସ୍ ଯାଉଥିବା ନେଇ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ନଦୀ ଭିତରେ ବସଟି ଭାସୁଛି ଓ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ।