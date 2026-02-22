ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରୁ: ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ବିରୋଧୀ ଅଭିଯାନରେ, କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ ପୁଲିସ ଜାଲ ବିଛାଇ ଜଣେ ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ଜଳସେଚନ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ସହିତ ଜଡିତ ଲାଞ୍ଚ ମାମଲା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି।
LIVE News Updates 2026 February 22: କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକର ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକ ଗିରଫ:୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଚ ନେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ
