ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରୁ: ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଦୁର୍ନୀତି ବିରୋଧୀ ଅଭିଯାନରେ, କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ଲୋକାୟୁକ୍ତ ପୁଲିସ ଜାଲ ବିଛାଇ ଜଣେ ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ଜଳସେଚନ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ସହିତ ଜଡିତ ଲାଞ୍ଚ ମାମଲା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି।

