ଡେରାଡୁନ: ହରହର ମହାଦେବ... ହରହର ମହାଦେବ... ଜୟ ବାବା କେଦାରନାଙ୍କର ଜୟ... ଘଣ୍ଟ ଘଣ୍ଟା, ଓଁକାର ଧ୍ବନୀ ଏବଂ ମହାଦେବଙ୍କ ଜୟଜୟକାରରେ ଖୋଲିଲା ବାବା କେଦାରନାଥଙ୍କ କପାଟ । ଦେବଭୂମି ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ସ୍ଥିତ କେଦାରନାଥ ଧାମର କପାଟ ଆଜି ବୈଦିକ ରୀତିନୀତିରେ ଖୋଲା ହୋଇଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of the Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees today at 7 am



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the temple premises on this occasion and welcomed the devotees. pic.twitter.com/fxndJk3Lmw