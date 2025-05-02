ଡେରାଡୁନ: ହରହର ମହାଦେବ... ହରହର ମହାଦେବ... ଜୟ ବାବା କେଦାରନାଙ୍କର ଜୟ... ଘଣ୍ଟ ଘଣ୍ଟା, ଓଁକାର ଧ୍ବନୀ ଏବଂ ମହାଦେବଙ୍କ ଜୟଜୟକାରରେ ଖୋଲିଲା ବାବା କେଦାରନାଥଙ୍କ କପାଟ । ଦେବଭୂମି ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ସ୍ଥିତ କେଦାରନାଥ ଧାମର କପାଟ ଆଜି ବୈଦିକ ରୀତିନୀତିରେ ଖୋଲା ହୋଇଛି ।
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of the Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees today at 7 am— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the temple premises on this occasion and welcomed the devotees. pic.twitter.com/fxndJk3Lmw
ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ସକାଳ ୭ଟାରୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କେଦାରନାଥଙ୍କ କପାଟ ଖୋଲି ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଆଉ ଯେମିତି କପାଟ ଖୋଲିଛି ମନ୍ଦିର ବାହାରେ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଥିବା ୧୫ ହଜାର ଭକ୍ତ ବାବାଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବାର ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟ ଅର୍ଜନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Flower petals being showered on the devotees as portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham opened for the devotees today pic.twitter.com/XSrPy0XydI— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
ତେବେ ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୁଷ୍କର ସିଂହ ଧାମୀ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବାଗତ କରିବା ସହ ନିଜେ ମନ୍ଦିର ଭିତରକୁ ଯାଇ ବାବାଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିଥିଲେ । ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଆକାଶ ମାର୍ଗରୁ ହେଲିକପ୍ଟରରେ ପୁଷ୍ପ ବୃଷ୍ଟି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ମୋଟ୍ ୧୦୮ କ୍ବିଣ୍ଟାଲ ଫୁଲରେ ସଜା ହୋଇଛି କେଦାରନାଥ ଧାମ ।