ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ଗେଟୱେ ଅଫ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି। ମିଳିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ୮୫ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ଏକ ଡଙ୍ଗା ଓଲଟି ପଡିଛି। ଇତି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୮୦ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଥିବାବେଳେ କେତେକ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ନିଖୋଜ ଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି।  ପୁଲିସ ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡ଼ିଯାଇଛି। ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚାଲିଛି।

ପୁଲିସ କହିଛି ଯେ, ବୁଧବାର ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଉପକୂଳ ନିକଟରେ ୮୫ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ଏକ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡ଼ି ଯାଇଛି। ଡଙ୍ଗାଟି ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ 'ଏଲିଫେଣ୍ଟା' ଦ୍ୱୀପ ଆଡକୁ ଯାଉଥିଲା, କିନ୍ତୁ ଏହା  ଓରଣ ନିକଟରେ ବୁଡ଼ି ଯାଇଥିଲା। ଅଧିକାରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ପୁଲିସ, ଜବାହରଲାଲ ନେହେରୁ ବନ୍ଦର କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ, ତଟରକ୍ଷୀ ବାହିନୀ ଏବଂ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କ ସହାୟତାରେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଓ ରିଲିଫ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚାଲିଛି। ଡଙ୍ଗା ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୩ଟା ୧୫ରେ ଯାତ୍ରା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିବା କୁହାଯାଉଛି।

ଭାରତୀୟ ତଟରକ୍ଷୀ ବାହିନୀର ଜଣେ ଅଧିକାରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଉପକୂଳରେ ପ୍ରାୟ ୮୫ ଜଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ଏକ ଡଙ୍ଗା ବୁଡ଼ି ଯାଇଛି। ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୮୦ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ଭାରତୀୟ ତଟରକ୍ଷୀ ବାହିନୀ  ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ଆଇସିଜି ଜାହାଜ ଦ୍ୱାରା ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ବେଳେ ଗୋଟିଏ ମୃତଦେହ ମଧ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି। 

ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ସିଏମ୍ ଦେବେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଫଡନାଭିସ୍ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁଁ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସୂଚନା ପାଇଛି। ସେହି ଡଙ୍ଗାରେ ଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ  କେତେକ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି। ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ କିଛି ଲୋକ  ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ବିସ୍ତୃତ ସୂଚନା ପାଇବା ମାତ୍ରେ ମୁଁ ଗୃହରେ ଏକ ବିବୃତି ଦେବି ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି।