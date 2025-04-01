ନେପିଦା: ମ୍ୟାମାରରେ ଦେବଦୂତ ସାଜିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତର ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ ଟିମ୍ । ମୃତ୍ୟୁର ଆଁ ଭିତରୁ ଖୋଜୁଛନ୍ତି ଜୀବନ । ଭଗ୍ନାବଶେଷ ତଳୁ ଜୋରଦାର ଚାଲିଛି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ । ଭୟଙ୍କର ଭୂକମ୍ପ ପରେ ଭୁଶୁଡି ପଡିଥିବା ବଡ ବଡ ବିଲ୍ଡିଂ ତଳୁ ଫଶିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତୀୟ ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ ଟିମ୍ ।

ମ୍ୟାମାର ମଣ୍ଡାଲେରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ଜୋରଦାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ ଟିମ୍ । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭାଙ୍ଗିପଡିଥିବା ଅଟ୍ଟାଳିକାର ଭଗ୍ନାବଶେଷ ତଳୁ କଟର ମେସିନରେ ଲୁହା ରଡକୁ କାଟି ଭିତରେ ଥିବା ଜୀବିତ ଅବା ମୃତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ବାହାର କରାଯାଉଛି । ଏଥିସହ ସନ୍ଧାନୀ କୁକୁରଙ୍କ ଜରିଆରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଖୋଜାଖୋଜି କାମ କରାଯାଉଛି । ମୋଟାମୋଟି କହିବାକୁ ଗରେ ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ ଟିମ୍ ମ୍ୟାମାରର ଏପରି ସଙ୍କଟ ସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଦେବଦୂତ ସାଜିଛି ।

ଭୟଙ୍କର ଭୂକମ୍ପ ପରେ ଯେତେବେଳେ ଛାତଖାର ହୋଇଗଲା ମ୍ୟାମାର ସେତେବେଳେ ମ୍ୟାମାରକୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପଡୋଶୀ ଦେଶରୁ ସହାୟତା ମିଳିଲା । ଭାରତ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅପରେସନ ବ୍ରହ୍ମା ଜରିଆରେ ମ୍ୟାମାରକୁ ରିଲିଫ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଟିମ୍ ଏବଂ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ପଠାଇଛି ।

#OperationBrahma



Since arriving at earthquake sites in Mandalay y'day, our teams are working to extend critical support in search for survivors and medical/HADR support. More aid is on the way. Our hearts and prayers are with the affected people of Myanmar.@MEAIndia@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/76EvuhPvsX