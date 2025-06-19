ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ତୀବ୍ର ହେଉଛି ଇରାନ-ଇସ୍ରାଏଲ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ । ଘନଘନ ମିସାଇଲ୍ ମାଡ ଓ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ଇରାନ ଥରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଇରାନରେ ଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାବର୍ତ୍ତନ ପାଇଁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଅପରେସନ ସିନ୍ଧୁ । ଆଉ ଇତିମଧ୍ଯରେ ଇରାନରେ ଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଫେରାଇ ଆଣିବା ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ।

Operation Sindhu brings people home.



110 Indian students evacuated from Iran under #OperationSindhu have safely arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Yerevan, Armenia. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda received them at the airport.



Government of 🇮🇳 remains committed to the safety of… pic.twitter.com/GwhI5R26DE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2025

ତେହେରାନରୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ଯାୟରେ ୧୧୦ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରି ଏକ ବିମାନ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି । ଆଉ ଭାରତ ମାଟିରେ ପାଦ ଦେବା ପରେ ଭାରତ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଦେବା ସହ ଭାରତୀୟ ବୋଲି ନିଜକୁ ଗର୍ବ କରି ଇରାନର ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବାବଦରେ ବଖାଣିଛନ୍ତି ଇରାନରେ ପଢୁଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ।

#WATCH | Delhi | MBBS student evacuated from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu, says, "We are very happy to be back in our country. The situation is really bad there. We saw the missiles being launched and intercepted by Iran. We are thankful to the government for evacuating us." pic.twitter.com/r2z1tBeiOv — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

ଭାରତ ଫେରିଥିବା ଜଣେ ଏମବିବିଏସ ଛାତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି- ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶକୁ ଫେରି ଆସି ବହୁତ ଖୁସି । ସେଠାରେ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବହୁତ ଖରାପ । ଇରାନ ଉପରେ କେମିତି କ୍ଷେପଣାସ୍ତ୍ର ମାଡ ହେଉଥିଲା ଏବଂ କେମିତି ତାକୁ ପ୍ରତିରୋଧ କରାଯାଉଥିଲା ସେସବୁ ଆମେ ନିଜ ଆଖିରେ ଦେଖିଛୁ । ଆମକୁ ସେଠାରୁ ମୁକୁଳାଇ ଆଣିଥିବାରୁ ଆମେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ କୃତଜ୍ଞ..

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଇରାନରୁ ଫେରି ଜଣେ ଭାରତୀୟ ନାଗରିକ କହିଛନ୍ତି- ଯେତେବେଳେ ଭାରତ ସରକାର କହିଲେ ଯେ, ସେମାନେ ଆମକୁ ଘରକୁ ନେଉଛନ୍ତି, ସେତେବେଳେ ମୋତେ ଲାଗିଲା ଯେମିତି ମୁଁ ମୋ ମାଆକୁ ଦେଖୁଛି। ଭାରତ ଫେରି ଆସିବା କଥା ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ବହୁତ ଖୁସି ଅନୁଭବ କଲି.. ଇରାନରେ ଯୁଦ୍ଧର ଘନଘଟା, କେତେବେଳେ କ'ଣ ଘଟିବ ତାହା ଅନିଶ୍ଚିତ । ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉତ୍ତେଜନାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଥିଲା, ଆମେ ରହୁଥିବା ପାଖପାଖି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ କ୍ଷେପଣାସ୍ତ୍ର ମାଡ଼ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବୈଦେଶିକ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟ ଏବଂ ଇରାନରେ ଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ ଦୂତାବାସ ଆମକୁ ବହୁତ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।