ଇନ୍ଦୋର: ହନିମୁନ ଟ୍ରିପରେ ଯାଇ ସ୍ବାମୀ ରାଜା ରଘୁବଂଶୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୋନମ୍ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ମାମଲା । ୭ ଦିନିଆ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ଗଲେ ହତ୍ୟା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ । ୩ ଜଣ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ୭ ଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନେଇଛି ସିଲଙ୍ଗ୍ ପୋଲିସ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆକାଶ ରାଜପୁତ, ଭିଶାଲ ସିଂହ ଚୌହ୍ବାନ, ରାଜ୍ ସିଂହ ଖୁସବାହକୁ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନିଆଯାଇ ଘଟଣାର ଖିଅ ଖୋଜିବ ପୋଲିସ ।

ତେବେ ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆନନ୍ଦକୁ ମଧ୍ଯପ୍ରଦେଶ ବୀଣାରୁ ଇନ୍ଦୋରକୁ ଅଣାଯାଉଛି ସେଠାକୁ ସିଲଙ୍ଗ୍ ପୋଲିସ ଦ୍ବାରା ସିଲଙ୍ଗ ଅଣାଯିବ । ସେପଟେ ହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡର ମାଷ୍ଟରମାଇଣ୍ଡ ପିଶାଚୀ ପତ୍ନୀ ସୋନମ ରଘୁବଂଶୀକୁ ୟୁପି ଗାଜିପୁର ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଅଣାଯାଇଛି  । ସେଠାରେ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥା ନେଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ନିରୀକ୍ଷା ହେବ ।

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ମେଘାଳୟ ପୋଲିସର ଗୋଟେ ଟିମ୍ ଗାଜିପୁରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ଯେଉଁଠି ପୋଲିସ ସୋନମଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିଲା । ତେବେ ହନିମୁନ ହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡ ମାମଲାରେ ପ୍ରତି ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ନୂଆ ନୂଆ ଅପଡେଟ୍ ଆସୁଛି । 

 