ଇନ୍ଦୋର: ହନିମୁନ ଟ୍ରିପରେ ଯାଇ ସ୍ବାମୀ ରାଜା ରଘୁବଂଶୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୋନମ୍ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ମାମଲା । ୭ ଦିନିଆ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ଗଲେ ହତ୍ୟା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ । ୩ ଜଣ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ୭ ଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନେଇଛି ସିଲଙ୍ଗ୍ ପୋଲିସ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆକାଶ ରାଜପୁତ, ଭିଶାଲ ସିଂହ ଚୌହ୍ବାନ, ରାଜ୍ ସିଂହ ଖୁସବାହକୁ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନିଆଯାଇ ଘଟଣାର ଖିଅ ଖୋଜିବ ପୋଲିସ ।

#WATCH | Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi brought to District Hospital in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh



4 people have been arrested in this case. Of these, 3 have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Raj Singh Kushwaha. https://t.co/ot8yL8kiuG pic.twitter.com/7w9hWbpSF4