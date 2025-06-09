ଇନ୍ଦୋର: ହନିମୁନ ଟ୍ରିପରେ ଯାଇ ସ୍ବାମୀ ରାଜା ରଘୁବଂଶୀଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୋନମ୍ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ମାମଲା । ୭ ଦିନିଆ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ଗଲେ ହତ୍ୟା ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ । ୩ ଜଣ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ୭ ଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନେଇଛି ସିଲଙ୍ଗ୍ ପୋଲିସ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆକାଶ ରାଜପୁତ, ଭିଶାଲ ସିଂହ ଚୌହ୍ବାନ, ରାଜ୍ ସିଂହ ଖୁସବାହକୁ ଟ୍ରାଞ୍ଜିଟ୍ ରିମାଣ୍ଡରେ ନିଆଯାଇ ଘଟଣାର ଖିଅ ଖୋଜିବ ପୋଲିସ ।
#WATCH | Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi brought to District Hospital in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025
4 people have been arrested in this case. Of these, 3 have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Raj Singh Kushwaha. https://t.co/ot8yL8kiuG pic.twitter.com/7w9hWbpSF4
ତେବେ ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଆନନ୍ଦକୁ ମଧ୍ଯପ୍ରଦେଶ ବୀଣାରୁ ଇନ୍ଦୋରକୁ ଅଣାଯାଉଛି ସେଠାକୁ ସିଲଙ୍ଗ୍ ପୋଲିସ ଦ୍ବାରା ସିଲଙ୍ଗ ଅଣାଯିବ । ସେପଟେ ହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡର ମାଷ୍ଟରମାଇଣ୍ଡ ପିଶାଚୀ ପତ୍ନୀ ସୋନମ ରଘୁବଂଶୀକୁ ୟୁପି ଗାଜିପୁର ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଅଣାଯାଇଛି । ସେଠାରେ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥା ନେଇ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ନିରୀକ୍ଷା ହେବ ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ମେଘାଳୟ ପୋଲିସର ଗୋଟେ ଟିମ୍ ଗାଜିପୁରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ଯେଉଁଠି ପୋଲିସ ସୋନମଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିଲା । ତେବେ ହନିମୁନ ହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡ ମାମଲାରେ ପ୍ରତି ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ନୂଆ ନୂଆ ଅପଡେଟ୍ ଆସୁଛି ।
#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Shillong police gets 7 days transit remand of three accused- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Raj Singh Kushwaha in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025
Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya says, "They were presented before the CJM Judge, and… pic.twitter.com/fjnUFP9cDI