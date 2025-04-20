ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ଜାମ୍ମୁକାଶ୍ମୀର ରାମବନ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ଏବଂ ବନ୍ୟା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସୁଛି ଗୋଟେ ପରେ ଗୋଟେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଘଟଣା । ଯେଉଁଠି ପ୍ରକୃତିର କରାଳ ରୂପ ଆଗରେ କିଛି ବି ବର୍ତ୍ତିନି । ରାମବନରେ ଥିବା ଏକ ବଜାର ବନ୍ୟାମାଡରେ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଧୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଦିନକ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଯେଉଁଠି ଦୋକାନ ଥିଲା ରାତି ପାହିବା ବେଳକୁ ସେଠି କିଛି ନଥିଲା । ନା ବଜାର ଥିଲା ନା ଦୋକାନ । ପୂରା ଧୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା ବଜାର ଏବଂ ଦୋକାନ ଘର ।

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K: Ravi Kumar, a local shopkeeper, says, "I had two shops in the market, and even he had two shops. When we got to know at 4 am, that the whole market has been washed away, we rushed here to find that there was nothing left. We didn't know who to approach for…