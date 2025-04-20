ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ଜାମ୍ମୁକାଶ୍ମୀର ରାମବନ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ଏବଂ ବନ୍ୟା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସୁଛି ଗୋଟେ ପରେ ଗୋଟେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଘଟଣା । ଯେଉଁଠି ପ୍ରକୃତିର କରାଳ ରୂପ ଆଗରେ କିଛି ବି ବର୍ତ୍ତିନି । ରାମବନରେ ଥିବା ଏକ ବଜାର ବନ୍ୟାମାଡରେ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଧୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଦିନକ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଯେଉଁଠି ଦୋକାନ ଥିଲା ରାତି ପାହିବା ବେଳକୁ ସେଠି କିଛି ନଥିଲା । ନା ବଜାର ଥିଲା ନା ଦୋକାନ । ପୂରା ଧୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା ବଜାର ଏବଂ ଦୋକାନ ଘର ।

ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ବାସିନ୍ଦା ରବି କୁମାରଙ୍କ କହିବା କଥା । ଭୋର ୪ଟା ବେଳେ ଏଭଳି ଭୟଙ୍କର ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଆମେ ଯେତେବେଳେ ଆସି ଏଠି ପହଞ୍ଚିଲୁ ଆଉ କିଛି ନଥିଲା । ପୂରା ବଜାରକୁ ଧୋଇନେଇଥିଲା ବନ୍ୟାଜଳ । ବଜାରରେ ୨୫ଟି ଦୋକାନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୦ରୁ ୨୫ ବାଇକ ପାର୍କିଂ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯାହା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭାସି ଯାଇଛି । ଆମେ ଲୋନ ଆଣି ଦୋକାନ କରିଥିଲୁ ଏବେ କେମିତି ସେସବୁ ସୁଝିବୁ । ଦୟାକରି ସରକାର ଆମ କଥା ଶୁଣନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ରବି ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି । 

ଅନ୍ୟଜଣେ ଯୁବକ ଉମ ସିଂ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ଆଗରୁ କେବେ ବି ମୁଁ ଦେଖିନି । ଭାରି ଭୟଙ୍କର ଥିଲା ସେ ସମୟ । କଳାପାଣିରେ ସବୁ ଭାସିଗଲା । ମୋ ଦୋକାନ, କାଗଜ ପତ୍ର, ଟଙ୍କା ସବୁକିଛି... 