ଡେରାଡୁନ: ବିପତ୍ତି ବେଳେ ବଡପଣ ଦେଖାଇଲେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରଳୟ ପରେ ରିଲିଫ ପାଇଁ ନିଜ ଦରମା ଦେଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଧରାଲି ଏବଂ ହର୍ସିଲ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ପରିଚାଳନା ସହ ରିଲିଫ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ଏବଂ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ଯ ପାଇଁ ନିଜ ମାସକର ଦରମା ଦାନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୁଷ୍କର ସିଂହ ଧାମୀ ।

Advertisment

Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth has reached Uttarkashi to inspect the site of the incident and take stock of the rescue operations. After landing at Matli helipad, he left for Harshil after meeting the CM.



He reviewed the rescue operations by holding a meeting with the police… pic.twitter.com/NzxojxlEgf — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

ତେବେ ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀରେ ପ୍ରଳୟର ତାଣ୍ଡବଲୀଳା ପରେ ଏବେ ଧରାଲିରେ ହାହାକାର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି । ପାହାଡରୁ ମାଡି ଆସିଥିବା ମାଟି ପାଣି ମିଶା ଆବର୍ଜନାରେ ପୂରା ଧରାଲି ଧ୍ବସ୍ତବିଧ୍ବସ୍ତ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଧରାଲି ସହ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି । ବ୍ରିଜ୍ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଛି, ରାସ୍ତା ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଛି ଏପରି ସ୍ଥଳରେ ଆକାଶମାର୍ଗରୁ ହେଲିକପ୍ଟର ଜରିଆରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାମ ଚାଲିଛି ।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, DGP Deepam Seth and other officials, leave for ground zero- the disaster-affected Dharali-Harsil. pic.twitter.com/IL515TYhQe — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

ସେପଟେ ୨୭୫ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ, ଏସଡିଆରଏଫ ବିଆରଓ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାମକୁ ଜୋରଦାର କରିବା ସହ ଆବର୍ଜନା ତଳୁ ଜୀବନ ଖୋଜୁଛନ୍ତି । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏଭଳି ପରିସ୍ଥିତର ମୁକାବିଲା ସହ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଯୁବକ ଏବଂ ସଂଗଠନମାନଙ୍କୁ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସହାୟତା ପାଇଁ ଅପିଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।