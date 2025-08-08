ଡେରାଡୁନ: ବିପତ୍ତି ବେଳେ ବଡପଣ ଦେଖାଇଲେ ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରଳୟ ପରେ ରିଲିଫ ପାଇଁ ନିଜ ଦରମା ଦେଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଧରାଲି ଏବଂ ହର୍ସିଲ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ପରିଚାଳନା ସହ ରିଲିଫ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ଏବଂ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ଯ ପାଇଁ ନିଜ ମାସକର ଦରମା ଦାନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୁଷ୍କର ସିଂହ ଧାମୀ ।

Advertisment

ତେବେ ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀରେ ପ୍ରଳୟର ତାଣ୍ଡବଲୀଳା ପରେ ଏବେ ଧରାଲିରେ ହାହାକାର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି । ପାହାଡରୁ ମାଡି ଆସିଥିବା ମାଟି ପାଣି ମିଶା ଆବର୍ଜନାରେ ପୂରା ଧରାଲି ଧ୍ବସ୍ତବିଧ୍ବସ୍ତ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଧରାଲି ସହ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି । ବ୍ରିଜ୍ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଛି, ରାସ୍ତା ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଛି ଏପରି ସ୍ଥଳରେ ଆକାଶମାର୍ଗରୁ ହେଲିକପ୍ଟର ଜରିଆରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାମ ଚାଲିଛି । 

ସେପଟେ ୨୭୫ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ, ଏସଡିଆରଏଫ ବିଆରଓ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାମକୁ ଜୋରଦାର କରିବା ସହ ଆବର୍ଜନା ତଳୁ ଜୀବନ ଖୋଜୁଛନ୍ତି । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏଭଳି ପରିସ୍ଥିତର ମୁକାବିଲା ସହ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଯୁବକ ଏବଂ ସଂଗଠନମାନଙ୍କୁ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସହାୟତା ପାଇଁ ଅପିଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । 