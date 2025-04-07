ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ୱାକଫ୍ ଆଇନକୁ ନେଇ ଜମ୍ମୁ କଶ୍ମୀର ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ହାଇଡ୍ରାମା । ଗୃହ ମଝିରେ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ହଙ୍ଗାମା । ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟ ଦଳର ବିଧାୟକଙ୍କ ନାରାବାଜି । ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ୱାକଫ ଆଇନ ବିରୋଧରେ ଏକ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଆଣିବା ନେଇ ହୋହଲ୍ଲା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । 

ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ନେତା ତନବୀର ସାଦିକ ୱାକଫ ବିଲ୍ ଉପରେ ମୁଲତବୀ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବକୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦେବାକୁ ଦାବି କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକମାନେ ଏହାକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ ଯାହା ପରେ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ହାଇଡ୍ରାମା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଉଭୟ ଦଳର ସଦସ୍ୟ ଗୃହରେ ନାରାବାଜୀ ଲଗାଇବା ପରେ ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ କନଫରେନ୍ସ ବିଧାୟକ ହିଲାଲ ଲୋନ ଏବଂ ସଲମାନ ସାଗର ୱାକଫ ବିଲର କପିକୁ ଚିରି ଦେଇଥିଲେ।

ତେବେ ଗୃହର ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଦେଖି ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଗୃହକୁ ୧୫ ମିନିଟ ପାଇଁ ମୁଲତବୀ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଅବଦୁଲ ରହିମ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁଁ ନିୟମ ପଢିଛି ଏବଂ ନିୟମ ୫୮ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଯଦି କୌଣସି ବିଷୟ ବିଚାରାଧୀନ ଥାଏ, ତାହାକୁ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଉଠାଯାଇପାରିବ। ଯେହେତୁ ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ମୁଁ ଏହାର ଏକ କପି ପାଇଛି, ନିୟମ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଭାବରେ ଦର୍ଶାଉଛି ଯେ ଆମେ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିପାରିବୁ ନାହିଁ।