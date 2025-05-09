ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମୟର ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ ଖବର । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଏମ୍ସରେ ଛୁଟି ବାତିଲ । ଭାରତ-ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଉତ୍ତେଜନା ଭିତରେ ନିଆଗଲା ବଡ଼ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି । ଛୁଟି ବାତିଲ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ହେଲା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାମା ।

Advertisment

ତେବେ ବାତିଲ ହେଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଏମ୍ସର ସମସ୍ତ ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ଛୁଟି । ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟଗତ କାରଣ ଛଡ଼ା ଅନ୍ୟ ସବୁ ଛୁଟି ବାତିଲ। ଯଦି ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଛୁଟି ମଞ୍ଜୁର ଥାଏ ତାହାଲେ ବି ବାତିଲ । ଯେତେ ଶୀଘ୍ର ସମ୍ଭବ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଯୋଗ ଦେବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ । ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଆଦେଶ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସମସ୍ତ ଛୁଟି ବାତିଲ ।