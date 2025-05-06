ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସାବଧାର ଶତ୍ରୁ ! ଏଥର ଜଳପଥରେ ବି ତ୍ରାହି ନାହିଁ । ପାଣିରେ ବୁଡି ବୁଡି ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପାଇଁ ଯେତେ ଚାଲାକି କଲେ ବି ଖୋଜି ଖୋଜି ଶତ୍ରୁଙ୍କୁ ସଂହାର କରିବ ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା । କାରଣ ଜଳପଥରେ ଆହୁରି ବଳଶାଳୀ ହେଲା ନୌସେନା । ଶତ୍ରୁଙ୍କ ବୁଡା ଜାହାଜକୁ ଧ୍ବଂସ କରିବାକୁ ନୌସେନା ହାତରେ ଏବେ ଘାତକ ବୋମା ।

Advertisment

ସମୁଦ୍ର ମଝିରେ ହେଲା ଘାତକ ବୋମାର ସଫଳ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ । ଆଉ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ ଜରିଆରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱକୁ ଦମ୍‌ ଦେଖାଇଲା ଭାରତ । ପହଲଗାମ୍ ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧ ପରାୟଣ ଥିବା ଭାରତ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ସହିତ ଉତ୍ତେଜନାମୂଳକ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଭିତରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ବିଶ୍ୱକୁ ନିଜର ଶକ୍ତି ଦେଖାଇଛି । ଆଉ ଡିଆରଡିଓ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ବଦେଶୀ ଜ୍ଞାନକୌଶଳରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ମଲ୍ଟି-ଇନଫ୍ଲୁଏନ୍ସ ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡ ମାଇନର ସଫଳ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରିଛି ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା । 

ତେବେ ସମୁଦ୍ରରେ ଶତ୍ରୁକୁ ପ୍ରହାର କରିବାକୁ ଏ ଭଳି ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ନେଇ ଡିଆରଡିଓ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସରେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ବୋମା ପରୀକ୍ଷଣର ଭିଡିଓ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଏହା ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନାର ଶକ୍ତି ବଢ଼ାଇବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । 

 