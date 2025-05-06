ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସାବଧାର ଶତ୍ରୁ ! ଏଥର ଜଳପଥରେ ବି ତ୍ରାହି ନାହିଁ । ପାଣିରେ ବୁଡି ବୁଡି ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପାଇଁ ଯେତେ ଚାଲାକି କଲେ ବି ଖୋଜି ଖୋଜି ଶତ୍ରୁଙ୍କୁ ସଂହାର କରିବ ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା । କାରଣ ଜଳପଥରେ ଆହୁରି ବଳଶାଳୀ ହେଲା ନୌସେନା । ଶତ୍ରୁଙ୍କ ବୁଡା ଜାହାଜକୁ ଧ୍ବଂସ କରିବାକୁ ନୌସେନା ହାତରେ ଏବେ ଘାତକ ବୋମା ।
#WATCH | DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Indian Navy successfully conducted validation trial of Multi-Influence Ground Mine. This system will further enhance undersea warfare capabilities of Indian Navy.— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025
(Video Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/tnaASlhpvt
ସମୁଦ୍ର ମଝିରେ ହେଲା ଘାତକ ବୋମାର ସଫଳ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ । ଆଉ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ ଜରିଆରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱକୁ ଦମ୍ ଦେଖାଇଲା ଭାରତ । ପହଲଗାମ୍ ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧ ପରାୟଣ ଥିବା ଭାରତ, ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ସହିତ ଉତ୍ତେଜନାମୂଳକ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଭିତରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ବିଶ୍ୱକୁ ନିଜର ଶକ୍ତି ଦେଖାଇଛି । ଆଉ ଡିଆରଡିଓ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ବଦେଶୀ ଜ୍ଞାନକୌଶଳରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ମଲ୍ଟି-ଇନଫ୍ଲୁଏନ୍ସ ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡ ମାଇନର ସଫଳ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରିଛି ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନା ।
The @DRDO_India and @indiannavy successfully undertook combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 5, 2025
Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry on this… pic.twitter.com/pOvynpBcr5
ତେବେ ସମୁଦ୍ରରେ ଶତ୍ରୁକୁ ପ୍ରହାର କରିବାକୁ ଏ ଭଳି ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ନେଇ ଡିଆରଡିଓ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଏକ୍ସରେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ବୋମା ପରୀକ୍ଷଣର ଭିଡିଓ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଏହା ଭାରତୀୟ ନୌସେନାର ଶକ୍ତି ବଢ଼ାଇବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।