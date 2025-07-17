ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଫକୀର ମୋହନ କଲେଜ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ନିଜ ଜୀବନ ନେବାକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଏବଂ ବାମଦଳଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଯୋଗୁ ଚକ ଅଖ ସବୁ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି।

ସିପିଆଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜୋରଦାର ପିକେଟିଂ କରାଯାଇଛି। ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଯାଉଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସିପିଆଇକର୍ମୀମାନେ ବନ୍ଦ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅବଗତ କରାଇ ଏହାକୁ ସଫଳ କରିବାର ପ୍ରୟାସ କରୁଥିବାର ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି।

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Several Opposition parties are observing an Odisha bandh in protest against the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/VDauDxxBAA — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଦେବା ଦାବି କରି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଅଲ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଫରୱାର୍ଡ ବ୍ଲକ୍ ସହିତ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳଗୁଡ଼ିକ ସହିତ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ପାଳନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି।

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | All India Forward Bloc, along with other opposition parties are observing an Odisha bandh in protest against the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/CwJYoZHjOQ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ନାରୀଙ୍କୁ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଦିଅ ନହେଲେ ଗାଦି ଛାଡ଼ ବୋଲି ବିରୋଧୀ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି।

#WATCH | Odisha | Workers of CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) protest in Bhubaneswar as they observe Odisha Bandh against the state government over the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/BAnpzbSRoj — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ସିପିଆଇ(ଏମ୍ଏଲ୍) ଲିବରେସନ ଏବଂ ସିପିଆଇ(ଏମ୍)ର କର୍ମୀମାନେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

