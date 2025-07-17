ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ କଲେଜର ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମଦାହ ଘଟଣାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇବା ପାଇଁ ୮ଟି ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ 'ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ' ପାଳନ କରୁଥିବାରୁ ସାଧାରଣ ଜୀବନଯାତ୍ରା ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛି।

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Railway police remove opposition party workers from the railway tracks in Puri as they protest against the state government over the death of a student of Fakir Mohan College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/bd7J0KcE7b — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ କରି ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳର କର୍ମୀମାନେ ରେଳ ରୋକ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ରେଳବାଇ ପୁଲିସ ପୁରୀରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳର କର୍ମୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ରେଳ ଟ୍ରାକରୁ ହଟାଇ ଦେଇଛି।

#WATCH | Mayurbhanj, Odisha | Several Opposition parties observe 'Odisha bandh' to protest against the state government over the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/umWSGmdiC4 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଟାୟାର ଜଳାଇ ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବନ୍ଦ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଛି।

#WATCH | Odisha | Shops remain closed in Bhadrak as several opposition parties are observing an Odisha bandh today in protest against the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/MVGHOPczAt — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ବନ୍ଦକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରି ଭଦ୍ରକରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦୋକାନ ବଜାର ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି। ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଉଛି ଯେ, ବନ୍ଦ ପ୍ରତି ରାଜ୍ୟର ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କର ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସମର୍ଥନ ରହିଛି।

