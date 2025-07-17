ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ କଲେଜର ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମଦାହ ଘଟଣାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇବା ପାଇଁ ୮ଟି ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ 'ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ' ପାଳନ କରୁଥିବାରୁ ସାଧାରଣ ଜୀବନଯାତ୍ରା ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛି।

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ କରି ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳର କର୍ମୀମାନେ ରେଳ ରୋକ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ରେଳବାଇ ପୁଲିସ ପୁରୀରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳର କର୍ମୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ରେଳ ଟ୍ରାକରୁ ହଟାଇ ଦେଇଛି।

ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଟାୟାର ଜଳାଇ ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବନ୍ଦ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଛି।

ବନ୍ଦକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରି ଭଦ୍ରକରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦୋକାନ ବଜାର ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି। ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଉଛି ଯେ, ବନ୍ଦ ପ୍ରତି ରାଜ୍ୟର ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କର ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସମର୍ଥନ ରହିଛି।

Fakir Mohan College | Odisha