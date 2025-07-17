ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଫକୀର ମୋହନ (ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ) କଲେଜର ଛାତ୍ରୀ ନିଜ ଜୀବନ ନେବା ଘଟଣାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇବା ପାଇଁ ୮ଟି ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ 'ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ' ପାଳନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି।

ଏହାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବାହିନୀଙ୍କୁ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି।

Fakir Mohan College | picketing 