ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ କଲେଜର ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମଦାହ ଘଟଣାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ 'ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ' ପାଳନ କରୁଥିବାରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ପମ୍ପ୍ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି।

#WATCH | Odisha | Petrol pumps remain closed in Bhubaneswar as several Opposition parties observe 'Odisha bandh' to protest against the state government over the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/MhfnzrKxVB — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ସେହିପରି ଚେନ୍ନାଇ-କୋଲକାତା ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥରେ ଟ୍ରକ୍ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଯାନବାହନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଧାଡ଼ିବାନ୍ଧି ଅଟକି ରହିଛି।

#WATCH | Bhadrak, Odisha | Trucks and other vehicles stranded on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway as Opposition parties, led by the Congress, are observing an Odisha bandh in protest against the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/EkUHfLHza3 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

ବସ୍ ଚଳାଚଳ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହେବାରୁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ହନ୍ତସନ୍ତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନେ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବସ୍ ଚଳାଚଳକୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି।

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Movement of buses affected as several opposition parties are observing an Odisha bandh today in protest against the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/kaAedWzruN — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

