ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର: ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ କଲେଜର ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମଦାହ ଘଟଣାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ ଜଣାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ 'ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ' ପାଳନ କରୁଥିବାରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ପମ୍ପ୍ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି।

ସେହିପରି ଚେନ୍ନାଇ-କୋଲକାତା ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥରେ ଟ୍ରକ୍ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଯାନବାହନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଧାଡ଼ିବାନ୍ଧି ଅଟକି ରହିଛି।

ବସ୍ ଚଳାଚଳ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହେବାରୁ ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ହନ୍ତସନ୍ତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନେ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବସ୍ ଚଳାଚଳକୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି।

