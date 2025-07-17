ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ କଲେଜର ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ପାଳନ କରୁଥିବା ୮ଟି ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳର ନେତା ଏବଂ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ପୁଲିସ ଟେକି ନେଇ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍‌ରେ ବସାଇ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି। ଓଡ଼ିଶା କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଅଜୟ କୁମାର ଲଲ୍ଲୁଙ୍କ ସମେତ ବିରୋଧୀ ନେତା ଏବଂ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ପୁଲିସ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି।

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Opposition leaders and workers, including Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, detained by the police who are observing Odisha Bandh against the state government over the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by… pic.twitter.com/N3sGpEfKFh

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu says, "The state government does not want to give justice to the victim and has resorted to hooliganism....We will not be intimidated and will continue to raise our voice against the state government. Union… https://t.co/m700FpTMpVpic.twitter.com/QVxzoW7eKW