ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ କଲେଜର ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ପାଳନ କରୁଥିବା ୮ଟି ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦଳର ନେତା ଏବଂ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ପୁଲିସ ଟେକି ନେଇ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍‌ରେ ବସାଇ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି। ଓଡ଼ିଶା କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଅଜୟ କୁମାର ଲଲ୍ଲୁଙ୍କ ସମେତ ବିରୋଧୀ ନେତା ଏବଂ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ପୁଲିସ ଅଟକ ରଖିଛି।

ଏନେଇ ଓଡ଼ିଶା କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଅଜୟ କୁମାର ଲଲ୍ଲୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କୁ ନ୍ୟାୟ ଦେବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁ ନାହାନ୍ତି । ସରକାର ଗୁଣ୍ଡାଗିରି କରୁଛନ୍ତି। ଆମେ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଗୁଣ୍ଡାଗିରି ନେଇ ଭୟଭୀତ ହେବୁ ନାହିଁ।  

ଆମେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧରେ ସ୍ୱର ଉଠାଇବା ଜାରି ରଖିବୁ। କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ ଏବଂ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେବାକୁ ପଡିବ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି।