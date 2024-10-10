ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ଟାଟା ଗ୍ରୁପର ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ପାଇବା ପରେ ଦେଶ ତଥା ଦେଶ ବାହାରେ ଶୋକର ଲହରୀ ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି। ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କୁ ମନେ ପକାଇ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଲୋକେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଉଛନ୍ତି।

ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ପାଇବା ପରେ ଗୁଗୁଲ୍ ସିଇଓ ସୁନ୍ଦର ପିଚାଇ ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

Advertisment

My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 9, 2024

ପିଚାଇ ତାଙ୍କ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ସେୟାର କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କ ସହ ମୋର ଶେଷ ସାକ୍ଷାତ ଗୁଗୁଲରେ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଏହି ସାକ୍ଷାତକାର ସମୟରେ ଆମେ ଅନେକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ବି କରିଥିଲୁ। ରତନ ଟାଟା ଭାରତକୁ ଉନ୍ନତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବରେ ଚିନ୍ତିତ ଥିଲେ। ସେ ଆହୁରି କିଛି ନୂଆ କରିବାର ସ୍ବପ୍ନ ଦେଖିଥି‌ଲେ।

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଆନନ୍ଦ ମହିନ୍ଦ୍ରା ମଧ୍ୟ ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ମହିନ୍ଦ୍ରା ଏକ୍ସ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, 'ମୁଁ ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କ ଅନୁପସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିପାରିବି ନାହିଁ' ।’

It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.



At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 9, 2024

ରିଲାଏନ୍ସ ଇଣ୍ଡଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଜ୍ ଚେୟାରମ୍ୟାନ୍ ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ରତନ ଟାଟାଙ୍କୁ ମନେ ପକାଇ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ସେୟାର କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ଏହା ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖର ଦିନ ଏବଂ ରତନଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ କେବଳ ଟାଟା ଗ୍ରୁପ୍ ପାଇଁ ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ବଡ କ୍ଷତି। ମୁଁ ମୋର ଜଣେ ପ୍ରିୟ ବନ୍ଧୁଙ୍କୁ ହରାଇ ଦେଇଛି।