ହରିଦ୍ୱାର: ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡର ହରିଦ୍ୱାରର ମନସା ଦେବୀ ମନ୍ଦିରର ପାଦଚଲା ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଦଳାଚକଟା ହୋଇଛି। ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୬ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି। ଏହା ସହିତ ଅନେକ ଲୋକ ଆହତ ମଧ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚାଲିଛି। ଆହତମାନଙ୍କୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି। ଦଳାଚକଟା ପରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆହତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଜଣେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ହଠାତ୍  ଏକ  ଭିଡ଼ ଜମା ହୋଇ ଯାଇଥିଲା ଏବଂ ଦଳାଚକଟା ଘଟିଥିଲା।

Advertisment

ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୁଷ୍କର ସିଂହ ଧାମି ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ହରିଦ୍ୱାରର ମନସା ଦେବୀ ମନ୍ଦିର ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଦଳାଚକଟା ହେବା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଖବର ମିଳିଛି । ଏସଡିଆରଏଫ, ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ପୁଲିସ , ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପୁଲିସ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଦଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି  ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ମୁଁ ଏହି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସହିତ ନିରନ୍ତର ଯୋଗାଯୋଗରେ ଅଛି ଏବଂ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ନିରନ୍ତର ନଜର ରଖାଯାଇଛି । ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତ  ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ମାତା ରାଣୀଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। 

ଅଧିକ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ: ମନ୍ କି ବାତ୍: ଓଡ଼ିଶାର କେନ୍ଦୁଝରର ସଂକୀର୍ତ୍ତନ ମଣ୍ଡଳୀ-ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜର ସାନ୍ତାଳୀ ଶାଢ଼ି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ କହିଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଗଡ଼ୱାଲ ଡିଭିଜନାଲ କମିସନର ବିନୟ ଶଙ୍କର ପାଣ୍ଡେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ହରିଦ୍ୱାରର ମନସା ଦେବୀ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ଏକ ବିରାଟ ଭିଡ଼ ଜମା ହେବା ପରେ ଦଳାଚକଟା ଘଟି ୬ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। ମୁଁ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳକୁ ଯାଉଛି, ଘଟଣାର ବିସ୍ତୃତ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରାଯାଇଛି।

ହରିଦ୍ୱାରରେ ଦଳାଚକଟା ଘଟଣାରେ ଏସଏସପି ପ୍ରମୋଦ ସିଂହ ଡୋଭାଲ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଆମେ କିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆହତ ହେବାର ଖବର ପାଇଥିଲୁ। ଯାହା ପରେ ପୁଲିସ ତୁରନ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲା। ପ୍ରାୟ ୩୫ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାକୁ ଅଣାଯାଇଥିଲା ଏବଂ ୬ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ହୋଇଛି। ବାକି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଚାଲିଛି। ମନ୍ଦିର ରାସ୍ତାରେ ୧୦୦ ମିଟର ତଳେ ସିଡ଼ିରେ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ଆଘାତ ଲାଗିବା ଗୁଜବ ଯୋଗୁ ଦଳାଚକଟା ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଆମେ  ଏହାର ଅଧିକ ତଦନ୍ତ କରୁଛୁ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି।

ଅଧିକ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ: ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର କର୍ପୋରେଟର୍‌ ଅମରେଶ ଜେନାଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କଲା ବିଜେଡି

 uttarakhand | Mansa-Devi Temple | stampede 