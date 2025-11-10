ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେରେ ଏକ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି। ଏକ ଗାଡିରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ୧୦ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି। ଏହା ସହିତ  ୩୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି। ବସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ LNJP ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ଅଣାଯାଇଛି।

Advertisment

ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ୫ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଦମକଳ ଗାଡି ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ ଏକ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଛି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲାର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି। ମୃତାହତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ତିନୋଟି ଗାଡ଼ି ମଧ୍ୟ ଜଳି ଯାଇଛି।   ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ  ଯୋଗୁ କାର୍ ପାର୍ଟସ୍ ଏଠି ସେଠି ବିଛାଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିଛି।

ଆହୁରି ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ:Explosion Near Red fort: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ, ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ୫ ଦମକଳ ଗାଡ଼ି

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସର ଏକ ଦଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଭିଡ଼ ଜମା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।  ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ଥିବା ବଡ଼ ବଜାର, ଚାନ୍ଦନୀ ଚୌକରେ ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ହଜାର ହଜାର ଲୋକଙ୍କର ସମାଗମ ହୋଇଥାଏ। ଏଭଳି ଜନବହୁଳ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବଡ଼ ଧରଣର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଥିବାରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆତଙ୍କ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି।

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବିଭାଗ କହିଛି ଯେ ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ କାର୍‌ରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆସିଥିଲା, ଏହା ପରେ ତିନିରୁ ଚାରୋଟି ଗାଡ଼ିରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା। 

ହସ୍ପିଟାଲର ବିବୃତିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ଆଠ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। କିନ୍ତୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କେବଳ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ରିପୋର୍ଟ କରିଛି। ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଫୋରେନସିକ୍ ଏବଂ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ତଦନ୍ତ ଦଳ ମଧ୍ୟ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି।

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ବିଷୟରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ  ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସହିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବିଷୟରେ ସବିଶେଷ ସୂଚନା ପାଇଛନ୍ତି।

ରେଡ୍ ସିଗନାଲରେ ଅଟକିଥିବା କାରରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ

ଏନେଇ  ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସ କମିସନର ସତୀଶ ଗୋଲଚା କହିଛନ୍ତି, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ପ୍ରାୟ ୬:୫୨ ସମୟରେ, ଏକ ଧୀର ଗତିରେ ଯାଉଥିବା କାର ରେଡ୍ ସିଗନାଲରେ ଅଟକିଥିଲା। ଏହାପରେ ଗାଡିରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଯାହା ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଗାଡିଗୁଡିକ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା। FSL ଏବଂ NIA ସମେତ ସମସ୍ତ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ କିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ଏବଂ କିଛି ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ନଜର ରଖାଯାଇଛି। ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମକୁ ଫୋନ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି, ଏବଂ ସମୟ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ ସୂଚନା ସେୟାର କରାଯାଉଛି।

ଘଟଣା ପରେ ତୁରନ୍ତ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସ କମିସନରଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଥିଲେ। NSG, NIA ଏବଂ ଫୋରେନସିକ୍ ବିଭାଗର ଦଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି। ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ ବ୍ୟୁରୋ (IB) ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କ ସହ ନିରନ୍ତର ଯୋଗାଯୋଗରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି।
 ଶାହ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ NIA ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ IB ମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କଠାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୂଚନା ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି। ଶାହା NIA ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କୁ  ତଦନ୍ତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।

ଚଣ୍ଡିଗଡ଼ରେ ହାଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି। ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ହରିୟାଣା ଏବଂ ପଞ୍ଜାବ ମଧ୍ୟ ହାଇ ଆଲର୍ଟରେ ରହିଛି।

ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ CRPF DIG କିଶୋର ପ୍ରସାଦ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି  କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଏବେ କିଛି କହିବା ଠିକ୍ ହେବ ନାହିଁ।  ମୁଁ କେବଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। 

ଆହୁରି ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ:Delhi Red Fort Explosion: ଭୟଙ୍କର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ-ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ହାଇଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି, ସିଲ୍ ହେଲା ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳ...

ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ନେଇ ଜଣେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟକ୍ଷଦର୍ଶୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଏତେ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ଥିଲା ଯେ, ଏହା ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଘରଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ଥରାଇ ଦେଇଥିଲା। ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ, ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ଦୋକାନଗୁଡ଼ିକର ଝରକା ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଯାଇଥିଲା। ଲୋକମାନେ ଭୟଭୀତ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲେ। ଆମେ କିଛି ବୁଝିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ, ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା କାର ଏବଂ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଥିବା କାରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ନିଆଁ ପିଣ୍ଡୁଳା ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା।

ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ବାସିନ୍ଦା ରାଜଧର ପାଣ୍ଡେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁଁ ମୋ ଘରୁ ନିଆଁର ପିଣ୍ଡୁଳା ଦେଖିଲି। କଣ ଘଟିଛି ତାହା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ତଳକୁ ଆସିଲି।

ଏସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ମହମ୍ମଦ ଅସଦ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁଁ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ୪-୫ଟି ମୃତଦେହ ଦେଖିଲି। ଆମେ ମୃତଦେହକୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ନେଇଗଲୁ। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣର ୭-୮ ମିନିଟ୍ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆମେ ସୂଚନା ପାଇଲୁ ଏବଂ ଏକ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ସହିତ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲୁ।