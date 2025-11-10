ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେରେ ଏକ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି। ଏକ ଗାଡିରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ୧୦ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି। ଏହା ସହିତ ୩୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି। ବସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ LNJP ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ଅଣାଯାଇଛି।

#WATCH | Delhi: Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident, sources tell ANI



(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/Utih8Qmq6U — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ୫ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଦମକଳ ଗାଡି ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ ଏକ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଛି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲାର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି। ମୃତାହତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ତିନୋଟି ଗାଡ଼ି ମଧ୍ୟ ଜଳି ଯାଇଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଯୋଗୁ କାର୍ ପାର୍ଟସ୍ ଏଠି ସେଠି ବିଛାଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିଛି।

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya on high alert following explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort.



A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/La1q5jtRBf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସର ଏକ ଦଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଭିଡ଼ ଜମା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ଥିବା ବଡ଼ ବଜାର, ଚାନ୍ଦନୀ ଚୌକରେ ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ହଜାର ହଜାର ଲୋକଙ୍କର ସମାଗମ ହୋଇଥାଏ। ଏଭଳି ଜନବହୁଳ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବଡ଼ ଧରଣର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଥିବାରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆତଙ୍କ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି।

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବିଭାଗ କହିଛି ଯେ ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ କାର୍‌ରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆସିଥିଲା, ଏହା ପରେ ତିନିରୁ ଚାରୋଟି ଗାଡ଼ିରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା।

#WATCH | Delhi: Senior police officials at the spot following a blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station



Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the… pic.twitter.com/FPpfsQfl70 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ହସ୍ପିଟାଲର ବିବୃତିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ, ଆଠ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। କିନ୍ତୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସ ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କେବଳ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ରିପୋର୍ଟ କରିଛି। ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଫୋରେନସିକ୍ ଏବଂ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ତଦନ୍ତ ଦଳ ମଧ୍ୟ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି।

#WATCH | Delhi: Car parts seen strewn around due to the force of the blast



Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident, sources tell ANI pic.twitter.com/UA8KDHqDTN — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ବିଷୟରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିବା ସହିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବିଷୟରେ ସବିଶେଷ ସୂଚନା ପାଇଛନ୍ତି।

ରେଡ୍ ସିଗନାଲରେ ଅଟକିଥିବା କାରରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha says, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some… pic.twitter.com/uIt7NRziur — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ଏନେଇ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସ କମିସନର ସତୀଶ ଗୋଲଚା କହିଛନ୍ତି, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ପ୍ରାୟ ୬:୫୨ ସମୟରେ, ଏକ ଧୀର ଗତିରେ ଯାଉଥିବା କାର ରେଡ୍ ସିଗନାଲରେ ଅଟକିଥିଲା। ଏହାପରେ ଗାଡିରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଯାହା ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଗାଡିଗୁଡିକ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା। FSL ଏବଂ NIA ସମେତ ସମସ୍ତ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ କିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ଏବଂ କିଛି ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ନଜର ରଖାଯାଇଛି। ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମକୁ ଫୋନ୍ କରିଛନ୍ତି, ଏବଂ ସମୟ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ ସୂଚନା ସେୟାର କରାଯାଉଛି।

ଘଟଣା ପରେ ତୁରନ୍ତ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସ କମିସନରଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଥିଲେ। NSG, NIA ଏବଂ ଫୋରେନସିକ୍ ବିଭାଗର ଦଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି। ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ ବ୍ୟୁରୋ (IB) ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କ ସହ ନିରନ୍ତର ଯୋଗାଯୋଗରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି।

ଶାହ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ NIA ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ IB ମୁଖ୍ୟଙ୍କଠାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୂଚନା ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି। ଶାହା NIA ମହାନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କୁ ତଦନ୍ତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।

ଚଣ୍ଡିଗଡ଼ରେ ହାଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି। ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ହରିୟାଣା ଏବଂ ପଞ୍ଜାବ ମଧ୍ୟ ହାଇ ଆଲର୍ଟରେ ରହିଛି।

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | Kishor Prasad, DIG CRPF reaches the spot.



He says, "It is too early to say anything. I am just going to the site..." pic.twitter.com/JCpKlWZqu5 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ CRPF DIG କିଶୋର ପ୍ରସାଦ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଏବେ କିଛି କହିବା ଠିକ୍ ହେବ ନାହିଁ। ମୁଁ କେବଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି।

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ନେଇ ଜଣେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟକ୍ଷଦର୍ଶୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଏତେ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ଥିଲା ଯେ, ଏହା ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଘରଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ଥରାଇ ଦେଇଥିଲା। ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ, ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ଦୋକାନଗୁଡ଼ିକର ଝରକା ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଯାଇଥିଲା। ଲୋକମାନେ ଭୟଭୀତ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲେ। ଆମେ କିଛି ବୁଝିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ, ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା କାର ଏବଂ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଥିବା କାରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ନିଆଁ ପିଣ୍ଡୁଳା ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା।

#WATCH | Delhi: "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," said local resident Rajdhar Pandey pic.twitter.com/mPVLWdxLPP — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ବାସିନ୍ଦା ରାଜଧର ପାଣ୍ଡେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁଁ ମୋ ଘରୁ ନିଆଁର ପିଣ୍ଡୁଳା ଦେଖିଲି। କଣ ଘଟିଛି ତାହା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ତଳକୁ ଆସିଲି।

VIDEO | Blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Ambulance driver Mohd Asad says, "When I reached there, I saw 4-5 bodies, we collected, took them to hospital. The time when the blast happened, we got information in 7-8 minutes, we rushed the ambulances."#DelhiBlast#RedFort#Blastpic.twitter.com/hNoOYbXNg7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

ଏସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ମହମ୍ମଦ ଅସଦ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ମୁଁ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ୪-୫ଟି ମୃତଦେହ ଦେଖିଲି। ଆମେ ମୃତଦେହକୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ନେଇଗଲୁ। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣର ୭-୮ ମିନିଟ୍ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆମେ ସୂଚନା ପାଇଲୁ ଏବଂ ଏକ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ସହିତ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲୁ।