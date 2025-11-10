ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି। ଏକ ଗାଡିରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି। ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ୫ ଦମକଳ ଗାଡି ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପରେ ଏକ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲାର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି।

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୁଲିସର ଏକ ଦଳ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଭିଡ଼ ଜମା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ନିକଟରେ ଥିବା ବଡ଼ ବଜାର, ଚାନ୍ଦନୀ ଚୌକରେ ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ହଜାର ହଜାର ଲୋକଙ୍କର ସମାଗମ ହୋଇଥାଏ। ଏଭଳି ଜନବହୁଳ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବଡ଼ ଧରଣର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଥିବାରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆତଙ୍କ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି।

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବିଭାଗ କହିଛି ଯେ ଲାଲକିଲ୍ଲା ମେଟ୍ରୋ ଷ୍ଟେସନର ଗେଟ ନମ୍ବର ୧ ନିକଟରେ ଏକ କାର୍‌ରେ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆସିଥିଲା, ଏହା ପରେ ତିନିରୁ ଚାରୋଟି ଗାଡ଼ିରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା।

A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage: Delhi Fire Department. — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

ପ୍ରତ୍ୟକ୍ଷଦର୍ଶୀ କ’ଣ କହିଲେ ?

ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣର ଜଣେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟକ୍ଷଦର୍ଶୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଏତେ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ଥିଲା ଯେ, ଏହା ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଘରଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ଥରାଇ ଦେଇଥିଲା। ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ, ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ଦୋକାନଗୁଡ଼ିକର ଝରକା ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଯାଇଥିଲା। ଲୋକମାନେ ଭୟଭୀତ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲେ। ଆମେ କିଛି ବୁଝିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ, ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହୋଇଥିବା କାର ଏବଂ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଥିବା କାରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ନିଆଁ ପିଣ୍ଡୁଳା ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା।