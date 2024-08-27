ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ହିମାଚଳର ମଣ୍ଡି ଲୋକସଭା ଆସନରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିର ସାଂସଦ ଥିବା କଙ୍ଗନା ରାନାୱତ ଏକ ସାକ୍ଷାତକାରରେ କୃଷକଙ୍କ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ନେଇ ବିବାଦୀୟ ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। କଙ୍ଗନାଙ୍କ ଏହି ବିବୃତି ପରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ବିଜେପି ଉପରେ କଡ଼ା ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିଛି। କେବଳ ଏତିକି ନୁହେଁ ବିରୋଧୀମାନେ କଙ୍ଗନାଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ମାମଲା ରୁଜୁ କରିବାକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି। ତେବେ କେବଳ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନୁହନ୍ତି ଏବେ କଙ୍ଗନାଙ୍କୁ ବିଜେପି ମଧ୍ୟ ସମର୍ଥନ କରୁନଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି।

ଏକ ସାକ୍ଷାତକାରରେ କଙ୍ଗନା କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ଯଦି କୃଷକ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ନେଇ ସରକାର ଦୃଢ଼ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନନେଇଥାନ୍ତେ ତେବେ ଭାରତରେ, ବାଂଲାଦେଶ ଭଳି ସ୍ଥିତି ଉପୁଜିଥାନ୍ତା। ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ଏବେ ବିଜେପି ଏକ ବିବୃତି ଜାରି କରି ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି ‌ଯେ, “କୃଷକ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ବିଜେପି ସାଂସଦ କଙ୍ଗନା ରାନାୱତ ଦେଇଥିବା ବିବୃତି ଦଳର ମତ ନୁହେଁ। କଙ୍ଗନା ରାନାୱତ ଦେଇଥିବା ବିବୃତିରେ ବିଜେପି ଏକମତ ନୁହେଁ। ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କଙ୍ଗନା ରାନାୱତଙ୍କୁ ପାର୍ଟି ନୀତି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ବିବୃତି ଦେବାକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯାଇ ନାହିଁ। ଏବେ ଆଗକୁ ଏଭଳି ବିବୃତି ନଦେବା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଚେତାବନୀ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। "

ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ, କଙ୍ଗନା କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, “କୃଷକ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ପାଇଁ ଭାରତରେ, ବାଂଲାଦେଶ ଭଳି ସ୍ଥିତି ଉପୁଜିଥାନ୍ତା। ବିରୋଧୀ ଦେଶ, ଦେଶରେ ଭିତରେ ଥିବା ବିଦ୍ରୋହୀଙ୍କ ସହ ମିଶି ଆମକୁ ବିନାଶ କରିବାକୁ ଯୋଜନା କରୁଥି‌ଲେ। ହେଲେ ଆମ ଦେଶର ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ନେଉଥିବା ନେତାଙ୍କ ଦୂରଦୃଷ୍ଟି ପାଇଁ ସେମାନେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇପାରିଲେ ନାହିଁ।”

