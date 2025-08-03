ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର:ଏମ୍ସରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟମର୍ଟମ ପରେ ବଳଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ହସ୍ତାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ବିମାନ ଯୋଗେ ଓଡିଶା ଅଣାଯିବ।

ବଲଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ନେଇପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଆମ ଝିଅ ସହିତ ଯାହା ଘଟିଥିଲା ତାହା ହୃଦୟ ବିଦାରକ। ଆମେ ଏଥିରେ ବହୁତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସରକାର ଆମ ପାଇଁ ଯାହା କରିଛନ୍ତି ତାହା ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ। କିନ୍ତୁ ଆମେ ଏବେ କ'ଣ ଦେଇ ଗତି କରୁଛୁ, ତାହା କେବଳ ଭଗବାନ ଜାଣନ୍ତି।

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବିଷୟରେ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ସେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଗୁରୁତର ପୋଡ଼ି ଯାଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ପରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ନିଆଯାଇଥିଲା। ସେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହେବାକୁ ଲାଗିଥିଲେ।

ଗତକାଲି ସକାଳେ ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ,ସେ ତରଭୁଜ ଖାଇବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି। ଅପରାହ୍ନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଆମକୁ କୁହାଗଲା ଯେ,ତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟରରେ ରଖାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ସେ ଗୁରୁତର ଅଛନ୍ତି।

ତା'ପରେ, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟାରେ, ଆମେ ଖବର ପାଇଲୁ ଯେ ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। ଘରେ ପରିବେଶ ବହୁତ  ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଦାୟକ ରହିଛି। ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କ ଶେଷକୃତ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି କରୁଛୁ.।..

ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି,ତାଙ୍କ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଚାଲୁଥିଲା। ହଠାତ୍ ଗତକାଲି କିଛି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଗଲା। ସେଥିପାଇଁ କାହାକୁ ଦାୟୀ କରାଯାଉନାହିଁ। ପୁଲିସ ପ୍ରଶାସନ, ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଏବଂ ଆମର ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରଭାତୀ ପରିଡା ଆମକୁ ବହୁତ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ଜଣେ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି,ଆମେ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣାରେ ଅଛୁ, ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମାର ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛୁ।

