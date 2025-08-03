ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର:ଏମ୍ସରେ ପୋଷ୍ଟମର୍ଟମ ପରେ ବଳଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ହସ୍ତାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ବିମାନ ଯୋଗେ ଓଡିଶା ଅଣାଯିବ।

Delhi: After the post-mortem at AIIMS, the Odisha burn victim’s body was handed over to her family and will be airlifted to Odisha pic.twitter.com/hRpoSCQWQA — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2025

ବଲଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ନେଇପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଆମ ଝିଅ ସହିତ ଯାହା ଘଟିଥିଲା ତାହା ହୃଦୟ ବିଦାରକ। ଆମେ ଏଥିରେ ବହୁତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସରକାର ଆମ ପାଇଁ ଯାହା କରିଛନ୍ତି ତାହା ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ। କିନ୍ତୁ ଆମେ ଏବେ କ'ଣ ଦେଇ ଗତି କରୁଛୁ, ତାହା କେବଳ ଭଗବାନ ଜାଣନ୍ତି।

Delhi: On the death of Balanga victim, a family member of the victim says, "What happened with our daughter is heartbreaking. We are very saddened by this. Whatever the government has done for us is appreciable. But what we are going through right now, only God knows" pic.twitter.com/RUdzxLKSbI — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2025

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବିଷୟରେ ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ସେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଗୁରୁତର ପୋଡ଼ି ଯାଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ପରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ନିଆଯାଇଥିଲା। ସେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହେବାକୁ ଲାଗିଥିଲେ।

ଅଧିକ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ: ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପଦବୀ ସମ୍ଭାଳି ପାରୁନାହାନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ: ସପ୍ତଗିରି ଉଲାକା

ଗତକାଲି ସକାଳେ ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ,ସେ ତରଭୁଜ ଖାଇବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି। ଅପରାହ୍ନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଆମକୁ କୁହାଗଲା ଯେ,ତାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟରରେ ରଖାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ସେ ଗୁରୁତର ଅଛନ୍ତି।

ତା'ପରେ, ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟାରେ, ଆମେ ଖବର ପାଇଲୁ ଯେ ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। ଘରେ ପରିବେଶ ବହୁତ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଦାୟକ ରହିଛି। ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କ ଶେଷକୃତ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି କରୁଛୁ.।..

Puri, Odisha: On the death of Balanga victim, a family member of the victim says, "She had suffered severe burns earlier and was later taken to Delhi. Her recovery was also progressing. Yesterday morning, she said she wanted to eat watermelon. By afternoon, we were told she had… pic.twitter.com/CX0pAPhBsh — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2025

ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ଜଣେ ସଦସ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି,ତାଙ୍କ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଚାଲୁଥିଲା। ହଠାତ୍ ଗତକାଲି କିଛି ଅଘଟଣ ଘଟିଗଲା। ସେଥିପାଇଁ କାହାକୁ ଦାୟୀ କରାଯାଉନାହିଁ। ପୁଲିସ ପ୍ରଶାସନ, ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଏବଂ ଆମର ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରଭାତୀ ପରିଡା ଆମକୁ ବହୁତ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି।

Puri, Odisha: On the death of Balanga victim, a family member of the victim says, "... Her treatment was ongoing. Suddenly, something happened yesterday. No one is being held responsible for it. The police administration, the state government, and our Deputy CM Pravati Parida… pic.twitter.com/XRL44s9Rao — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2025

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ପୀଡିତାଙ୍କ ଜଣେ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି,ଆମେ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣାରେ ଅଛୁ, ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମାର ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛୁ।

ଅଧିକ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ: ସରକାର ଏବଂ ପୁଲିସ ମାମଲାକୁ ଚପାଇବାକୁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରୁଛନ୍ତି: ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର

